FROM RICHES TO RAGS

Navigate the turbulent waters of the housing market crisis. With skyrocketing mortgage rates, dwindling affordability, and a severe shortage of homes, the 2024 real estate landscape is filled with economic tension. Explore the complexities, from the impact of rising interest rates to the struggle for housing supply. Uncover predictions, potential market corrections, and the delicate balance between high mortgage rates and strong demand. Join the conversation and share your insights on the challenges faced by both buyers and sellers in this unsettling housing market scenario.

