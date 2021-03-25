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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0019 - Nancy Ann Hatch Weatherly - Report on upcoming execution
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The pair, who were on a eight-day crime spree, broke into Nancy’s home and ransacked the place, taking a television, cell phones, and credit cards. Nancy begged for her life and for them not to take her deceased mother’s jewelry box, before Soliz shot her in the back of her head. Soliz later bragged to a friend about killing an “old lady”, laughed about what happened, and ridiculed Nancy’s country accent.
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