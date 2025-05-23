Eric Yeung: The Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, & China's Bright Future

Eric Yeung discusses the global economic shift from West to East, driven by unsustainable U.S. national debt and de-dollarization. Physical gold is highlighted as a key neutral international reserve asset, with China establishing overseas vaults to allow trading partners to convert RMB into physical gold within their own jurisdictions. Bitcoin seems to be supporting the U.S. Treasury market through stablecoin reserves, suggesting it's primarily an "American phenomenon" that may be strategically inflated.





Websites

Eric Yeung https://x.com/KingKong9888





About Eric Yeung

Eric Yeung is a former contract manufacturer, businessman, and commentator who has lived between North America, Hong Kong, and China.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)