Eric Yeung: The Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, & China's Bright Future
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
42 views • 16 hours ago

Eric Yeung discusses the global economic shift from West to East, driven by unsustainable U.S. national debt and de-dollarization. Physical gold is highlighted as a key neutral international reserve asset, with China establishing overseas vaults to allow trading partners to convert RMB into physical gold within their own jurisdictions. Bitcoin seems to be supporting the U.S. Treasury market through stablecoin reserves, suggesting it's primarily an "American phenomenon" that may be strategically inflated.


Eric Yeung https://x.com/KingKong9888


About Eric Yeung

Eric Yeung is a former contract manufacturer, businessman, and commentator who has lived between North America, Hong Kong, and China.


Keywords
trumpbitcoincollapseeconomychinaww3goldtreasuryusdsilverdebtdollarmanufacturingelectric vehiclestaiwanbricsprecious metalsevsstablecoins
