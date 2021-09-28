© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Politicization of Science in the Covid Era
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • September 28, 2021
One voice that has been an island of sanity among the propaganda spewing scientists for the last year and a half has been that of John Ioannidis. A physician, scientist, researcher, Ioannidis is one of the most published and influential scientists in the world. Many laymen and scientists alike first discovered him from his influential 2005 paper "Why Most Published Research Findings are False", bringing attention to the fact that a significant amount of published medical research papers contain results that can't be replicated.
All this to say, when Ioannidis speaks, people tend to listen. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 circus, Ioannidis has been critical of the scientific claims being made about the virus and the measures that have been taken to deal with it. So it is probably a good idea to pay attention to his recent article "How the Pandemic Is Changing the Norms of Science".
In the essay, Ioannidis reflects on the damage that has been done to science through the corrupting influence of politics during the pandemic. "Trust the science" has become a slogan bleeted out by politicians wishing to push an agenda and has little if anything to do with science in and of itself.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the politicization of science in the Covid era.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
All this to say, when Ioannidis speaks, people tend to listen. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 circus, Ioannidis has been critical of the scientific claims being made about the virus and the measures that have been taken to deal with it. So it is probably a good idea to pay attention to his recent article "How the Pandemic Is Changing the Norms of Science".
In the essay, Ioannidis reflects on the damage that has been done to science through the corrupting influence of politics during the pandemic. "Trust the science" has become a slogan bleeted out by politicians wishing to push an agenda and has little if anything to do with science in and of itself.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the politicization of science in the Covid era.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.