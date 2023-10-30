Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE
Culture of art and science develops our full cerebral capacity for reasoning when we start understanding ourselves, never before, and manifests herein thru a serendipitous connection between art and the objective universal School of humanity (which emerged in NYC in the 70's) but was corrupted with profane orientation towards the scientific discovery of the internal architecture of the body psyche as a unity.

Keywords
orientationcultural archivearchitecture of unity

