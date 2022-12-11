Quo Vadis





Dec 9, 2022

Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 8, 2022.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to holiness.





Flee ye from sin and reconcile ye yourselves with My Lord through the Sacrament of Confession.





I am the Immaculate Conception.





Give ye Me your hands, for in the great battle I shall lead you to victory.





Difficult times will come and only those who love and defend the truth will bear the weight of the cross.





Humanity has been contaminated with sin and needs to be healed.





Turn to the Merciful Love of My Jesus.





Love is stronger than death and more powerful than sin.





Love. Love. Love.





Love won on the cross.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the seer to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





"I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor."





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began two decades ago in that holy place.





"She never failed," says the seer.





To this day, this extraordinary phenomena happens at that place without anyone knowing the date for it to end, not even Pedro Regis.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBKBWk5HHhY



