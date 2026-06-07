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Communists Taking Over Under our Noses 07/06/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we see that the Hatred of Trump has devolved into a “General Hatred of America”. In other news we see wants to be called “Democratic Socialists” and finally we see that Donny Deutsch sounds the alarm for Democrats over DSA saying, “They’ve gone off the rails”.

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Keywords
communistsovertakingunderprophecy clubstan johnsonnoses
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:55Tactics of Communists

13:24Death of J6er

17:59Headlines

20:20Democratic Socialists

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