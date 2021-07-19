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MAN GETS THE KILL SHOT AND DOES NOT LIVE ANOTHER 15 MIN. DIES IN LESS THAN 15 MINS.
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840 views • July 19, 2021
They are going to have to rethink that whole 15 min. thing if this keeps up. They may want to revise that down to like 5 mins before they let them out the door. You know, give them a chance to drive away and possibly kill someone else with their car. I guess that would be a two for one?
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