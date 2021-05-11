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APS ep 33 May 10th 2021, Antarctica mini-deep dive Richard E. Byrd, magnetic skin from injection, natural gas pipeline shut down by evil Chinese Globalists!
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32 views • May 11, 2021
APS ep 33 May 10th 2021, Antarctica mini-deep dive Admiral Richard E. Byrd, magnetic skin from Covid Shot!, natural gas pipeline shut down by evil Chinese Communist Globalists!
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