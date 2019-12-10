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Monsanto Bayer orderd to pay 2 billion dollars in Glyphosate cancer trial Caused by Weed killer Roundup
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21 views • December 10, 2019
German pharmaceutical giant Bayer has lost another lawsuit related to the weed-killer Roundup, produced by recently acquired Monsanto. Bayer will have to pay two billion dollars in fines and millions in punitive damages to the plaintiffs, an elderly couple from California. Bayer disputes that Roundup was the cause of the couples' cancer and that both had
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