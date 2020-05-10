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Electromagnetic Transduction, and Viral Sequencing gives you diseases through 5G transmitted frequencies
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16 views • May 10, 2020
Hello friends, Youtube has deleted so many of my 5-G videos that I am leaving that website and don't plan to post but one-last-video to tell youtube what I think of that organization of deceit and personal info collections- I will break-down some info on 5-G and the corona-virus hoax with two 4-part videos and others will follow quickly- If you want to know what viral sequencing and electromagnetic Transduction is about then you need to hear the next 10 videos- If you do not listen to my lectures then no others are 'breaking-it-down as do I- It's your call- Cheers, westruther, gwt 00023 09-04-2020, 14:43 min.
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