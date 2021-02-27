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“PODCAST” COVID PROPAGANDA AND THE GAME OF DEATH WITH TONY SAYERS
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72 views • February 27, 2021
Tony Sayers plugs in with me for today’s podcast show to chat about all the latest COVID-19 propaganda and vaccine injuries, deaths.
We also chat about the shocking treatment of elderly people in aged care facilities and the massive death rates being triggered by the experimental COVID jabs.
Tony and i also talk about how the system is feeding on human energy and how important it is for all of us to take back control of our lives.
https://crazzfiles.com/podcast-covid-propaganda-and-the-game-of-death-with-tony-sayers/
We also chat about the shocking treatment of elderly people in aged care facilities and the massive death rates being triggered by the experimental COVID jabs.
Tony and i also talk about how the system is feeding on human energy and how important it is for all of us to take back control of our lives.
https://crazzfiles.com/podcast-covid-propaganda-and-the-game-of-death-with-tony-sayers/
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