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Are You Ashamed of Jesus' TEACHINGS!?
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10 views • November 23, 2021
What does it mean to be ashamed of Jesus?
One way we can be ashamed of him is when we do not do what He told us to do because we think we know better. Jesus said His WORDS will judge us. Do we have the faith to live by them?
Or will Jesus be ashamed of us on judgement day?
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
One way we can be ashamed of him is when we do not do what He told us to do because we think we know better. Jesus said His WORDS will judge us. Do we have the faith to live by them?
Or will Jesus be ashamed of us on judgement day?
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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