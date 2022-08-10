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FINAL HOUR 1221 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM
Mark Ekawamai Ministries
Mark Ekawamai Ministries
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134 views • August 10, 2022

These are the last of the last days! GET SAVED NOW! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP!!!--- Bioweapon 'Covid' Shots --- COVID 19 VACCINE MANUFATURED DATE IS 2018 --- Costa Rica's New President BANS Vaccine Mandates --- Pfizer deathjab with bluetooth nanochip for your pleasure ---- Count the The Mark Of The Beast 666 --- WORDS OF TRUTH ---- RAPTURE 2022 Words from the LORD ---- PROOF OF GOD --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity) --- lindsay lohan --- The Holy Spirit in action.


https://markekawamai.com/

https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/

https://rumble.com/user/MarkEkawamai


If you want to help, then please pray for this Ministry, if you feel led by the Lord to support this Ministry, send email to meministryofthelord @ elisanet.fi (REMOVE EMPTY SPACES _@_) and you will get a paypal link.


USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED JULY 24TH 2022(+VERSION EN FRANCAIS)*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/


rumble - Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

bitchute - XANDREWX: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xandrewx/

roxytube - Smoke & Mirrors: https://www.roxytube.com/@SmokeandMirrors

bitchute - alanthier001: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/FHriTXC7bgij/

Youtube - SWIFT PASSAGE MINISTRY: https://www.youtube.com/c/SWIFTPASSAGE

Youtube - Jesus Final Warnings: https://www.youtube.com/user/ca7698/videos

bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/

Youtube - Scarack Truther: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA¨

BitChute - Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O1FQeegNtvEP/

Youtube - KingFrostmare: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Ug_at-Omqpt6HerLJOWyQ

Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw

Youtube - Mark Hemans:https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkHemans


If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.

Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.

Through FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (Yahushua HaMashiach) is the ONLY way to get saved.


SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)

Dear Jesus,

I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins

I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life

and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.

I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.

Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.

Amen!



Keywords
holy spiritjesus christjesusufochristianprayerprophecyrapturefaithtribulationgenocidetsunamimark of the beastapocalypsejudgment dayviruslordnephilimbeast systemcoronacovid-19final hour
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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