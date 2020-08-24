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Tactical PE Video Lesson: Use This Cossack Squat To Dodge Jabs and Hooks
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147 views • August 24, 2020
Today's Lesson we look at one of the innovations in hip mobility critically applicable to all kind of athletic and tactical situations. Then we look at how this mobility can be used to avoid jabs and hooks from an attacker so that you can set them up to dispatch them quickly.
Part one: Cossack Squat (LOOSEN TIGHT HIPS)
If you're tired of doing traditional squats, try these...
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: How to Slip a Punch in a Fight
This was a question that a lot of my viewers asked for me to answer: "How do I slip a punch?" Well this video covers that topic, explaining how to properly slip, dodge, and roll under punches in a fight. This is a defensive technique which sets up perfect angles and opportunities to counter punch, kick, knee, elbow, or even takedown your opponent in a street fight.
From Shane Fazen
https://twitter.com/fighttips
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Part one: Cossack Squat (LOOSEN TIGHT HIPS)
If you're tired of doing traditional squats, try these...
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: How to Slip a Punch in a Fight
This was a question that a lot of my viewers asked for me to answer: "How do I slip a punch?" Well this video covers that topic, explaining how to properly slip, dodge, and roll under punches in a fight. This is a defensive technique which sets up perfect angles and opportunities to counter punch, kick, knee, elbow, or even takedown your opponent in a street fight.
From Shane Fazen
https://twitter.com/fighttips
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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