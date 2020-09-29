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Is there a flu shot / COVID link?
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60 views • September 29, 2020
James Corbett, September 15, 2020
Today on Questions For Corbett, Corbett Report member Scott asks about a potential flu vaccine / COVID link. James demonstrates how even the mainstream science shows that such a correlation does exist, although it isn't being trumpeted in the Big Pharma-funded corporate media.
Shownotes
https://www.corbettreport.com/is-there-a-flu-shot-covid-link-questions-for-corbett-068/
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/c/corbettreport/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/
Jason Bermas
https://www.youtube.com/user/JasonJustice911
Today on Questions For Corbett, Corbett Report member Scott asks about a potential flu vaccine / COVID link. James demonstrates how even the mainstream science shows that such a correlation does exist, although it isn't being trumpeted in the Big Pharma-funded corporate media.
Shownotes
https://www.corbettreport.com/is-there-a-flu-shot-covid-link-questions-for-corbett-068/
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/c/corbettreport/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/
Jason Bermas
https://www.youtube.com/user/JasonJustice911
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