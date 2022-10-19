Can you be taxed on exercising your 2A rights?

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Are we being taxed to exercise our 2A rights? In today’s micro podcast I talk about how we are being taxed in ways we don’t even think about.It may be time that we start speaking out about being taxed on our rights.
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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