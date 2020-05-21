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The David Knight Show (21May20 Full Show)
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34 views • May 21, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:32 Day 66 of America Held Hostage: Drive-In church service fined, Restaurant fined $150,000 for opening, state rep booted by Dems AND GOP for no mask
— 00:24:00 Small retailer locked down, now closed forever, no subsidy but Target sales DOUBLE
— 00:31:48 Soros’ Keith Ellison — tyrant of the week
— 00:42:01 Father relates the fear instilled into his daughter by the COVID narrative
— 00:46:35 600 doctors pen letter to Trump begging him to stop his lockdown that is KILLING people
— 01:04:33 United State of Venezuela, 10 years of change in 10 weeks as Americans become government dependents with Yang’s UBI
— 01:19:29 No pork in the supermarket, but plenty of pork for Planned Parenthood in the first round of CARES Act
— 01:28:35 Establishment is freaking out about homeschooling. A black homeschooling mom pushes back against the racist claims of a Harvard elitist
— 01:38:02 Pfizer, AstraZeneca & other BigPharma companies join the mad race to vaccinate EVERY American for COVID
— 01:46:22 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, on the coming tax revolt and the current failure of NY lockdown
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:32 Day 66 of America Held Hostage: Drive-In church service fined, Restaurant fined $150,000 for opening, state rep booted by Dems AND GOP for no mask
— 00:24:00 Small retailer locked down, now closed forever, no subsidy but Target sales DOUBLE
— 00:31:48 Soros’ Keith Ellison — tyrant of the week
— 00:42:01 Father relates the fear instilled into his daughter by the COVID narrative
— 00:46:35 600 doctors pen letter to Trump begging him to stop his lockdown that is KILLING people
— 01:04:33 United State of Venezuela, 10 years of change in 10 weeks as Americans become government dependents with Yang’s UBI
— 01:19:29 No pork in the supermarket, but plenty of pork for Planned Parenthood in the first round of CARES Act
— 01:28:35 Establishment is freaking out about homeschooling. A black homeschooling mom pushes back against the racist claims of a Harvard elitist
— 01:38:02 Pfizer, AstraZeneca & other BigPharma companies join the mad race to vaccinate EVERY American for COVID
— 01:46:22 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, on the coming tax revolt and the current failure of NY lockdown
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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