The David Knight Show (21May20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:32 Day 66 of America Held Hostage: Drive-In church service fined, Restaurant fined $150,000 for opening, state rep booted by Dems AND GOP for no mask— 00:24:00 Small retailer locked down, now closed forever, no subsidy but Target sales DOUBLE— 00:31:48 Soros’ Keith Ellison — tyrant of the week— 00:42:01 Father relates the fear instilled into his daughter by the COVID narrative— 00:46:35 600 doctors pen letter to Trump begging him to stop his lockdown that is KILLING people— 01:04:33 United State of Venezuela, 10 years of change in 10 weeks as Americans become government dependents with Yang’s UBI— 01:19:29 No pork in the supermarket, but plenty of pork for Planned Parenthood in the first round of CARES Act— 01:28:35 Establishment is freaking out about homeschooling. A black homeschooling mom pushes back against the racist claims of a Harvard elitist— 01:38:02 Pfizer, AstraZeneca & other BigPharma companies join the mad race to vaccinate EVERY American for COVID— 01:46:22 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, on the coming tax revolt and the current failure of NY lockdownTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!