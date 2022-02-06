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Is CNN Just a Demented Sex Club Masquerading As a News Network?
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80 views • February 06, 2022
More maskless hypocrisy on display at NFC Championship game, Trudeau describes praying truckers as violent, exposure of his false flag plants, and state media blaming convoy on Russia. Our government has accusing Russia of false flag operations and the latest CNN sex scandal. Here's your Media Malfeasance for the first week of February.
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