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‘Trust The Science’ Fraud Is Now Getting The Attention Of Wall Street: Edward Dowd Joins Dr. Naomi Wolf
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1325 views • May 12, 2022
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As Pfizer try to ‘pump their stock’ Hedge Fund guru Dowd, takes us inside what he calls the third great fraud in his lifetime, in this new bombshell interview with Dr Naomi Wolf.
As Pfizer try to ‘pump their stock’ Hedge Fund guru Dowd, takes us inside what he calls the third great fraud in his lifetime, in this new bombshell interview with Dr Naomi Wolf.
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