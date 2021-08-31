Situation Update, Aug 31st, 2021 - Global non-compliance movement launched against MEDICAL TYRANTS

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All around the world, informed, passionate citizens are rising up against medical tyranny, from the truckers in Australia to peaceful protesters in France, the UK and Canada. In the United States, the Tea Party Patriots have announced protests in 60 cities, with details at StopMedicalMandates.com.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-31-the-resistance-begins-now-global-non-compliance-movement-launched-against-medical-tyranny.html
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