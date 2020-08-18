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IS EVERYTHING SUBJECTIVE? | The Daily Argument
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14 views • August 18, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3744/is-everything-subjective-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3744-is-everything-subjective-the-daily-argument
One of the oldest problems of philosophy is proving the validity of objective reality - how do you know that your waking life is not also a dream? Hundreds of years ago, René Descartes wrestled with this problem – that we might just be a "brain in a tank" being manipulated by some demon for his own devilish fun!
If you've ever been told that "nothing is objective" and "truth is relative" and "everything is subjective" - or ever doubted the validity of your senses, you desperately need arguments against this mad perspective! Take 10 minutes, gain a lifetime of sanity and defense against the dark arts of sophistry!
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3744/is-everything-subjective-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3744-is-everything-subjective-the-daily-argument
One of the oldest problems of philosophy is proving the validity of objective reality - how do you know that your waking life is not also a dream? Hundreds of years ago, René Descartes wrestled with this problem – that we might just be a "brain in a tank" being manipulated by some demon for his own devilish fun!
If you've ever been told that "nothing is objective" and "truth is relative" and "everything is subjective" - or ever doubted the validity of your senses, you desperately need arguments against this mad perspective! Take 10 minutes, gain a lifetime of sanity and defense against the dark arts of sophistry!
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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