🚨Israel quietly expands Gaza's Yellow Line as world watches Iran & Lebanon

🚨✡️ Israel quietly expands Gaza's Yellow Line as world watches Iran and Lebanon



Overnight, Israeli forces advanced the concrete barrier line near Al‑Bureij refugee camp, expanding Gaza's dividing line.



Palestinian journalist Mosab Abu Toha reported increased activity of Israeli tanks and bulldozers near the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.



📹 Netanyahu said in May he had ordered the seizure of 70% of Gaza — already up from the ~65% occupied. This breaks the 53% agreed withdrawal under the Trump ceasefire plan.

Also:

⚡️ — If Iran attacks Israel with ballistic missiles in response to actions in Lebanon, the IDF will respond and is preparing to operate independently , Israeli Defense Minister Katz.

And:

🚨🇮🇱🇸🇾 Israel strikes southern Syria



Israeli warplanes struck targets in Syria's southern provinces overnight, while ground forces attempted to advance in the Daraa countryside, according to Syrian officials.



Local residents responded by blocking roads with stones and exchanging fire with Israeli troops, triggering clashes in the area.



👉 Damascus has condemned the aggression, calling the strikes on Quneitra and Daraa a "blatant violation of sovereignty" and a breach of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.



Syria's Foreign Ministry urged international action to halt Israeli incursions, adding that the attacks terrorized civilians in the region.

More:

Is US severing Iraq & Lebanon from Iran and pitting Gulf states against it ahead of a new offensive?



A sudden coup in Iraq suggests the US is trying to rapidly reformat the Middle East after its recent humiliating defeat in the Strait of Hormuz.



🇮🇶 Iraq



♦️ Iraqi security forces arrested at least 47 politicians and senior officials early on June 28 under the guise of an anti-corruption drive. Some of those figures are linked to Shia parties close to Iran.



♦️ Elite Counter Terrorism Services raided homes in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in overnight operations. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is reportedly carrying out a purge of pro-Iran officials



♦️ Ali al-Zaidi has been prime minister of Iraq since May 14. The Sunday purge followed the visit of Tom Barrack, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, to Iraq and his meeting with al-Zaidi on June 16.



♦️ Their joint statement pledged “a strong and mutually beneficial US-Iraq partnership,” with a special focus on “the complete disarmament and disbandment of all armed groups and formations” on Iraqi territory — a clear reference to Iraqi Shia militias, part of the Axis of Resistance allied with Iran



♦️ The purge coincided with the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who traveled to Iraq on June 28 to meet Iraqi President Nizar Al-Amidi and the prime minister, and to demonstrate the Islamic Republic’s commitment to supporting its neighbor



🇱🇧 Lebanon



🔴 Meanwhile, on June 26, Israel struck a deal with the Lebanese government that does not require the Israeli military to leave occupied southern Lebanon or prevent the IDF from striking further if it deems necessary



🔴 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that the Israeli-Lebanese deal is largely aimed against Hezbollah, another key Iranian ally. According to Rubio, the deal “establishes a clear and structured process to… disarm [Hezbollah] and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure”



🌍 Gulf states



🌏 Prior to that, on June 25, Rubio chaired a ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that de facto rejected key provisions of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 17. The statement claimed that “lasting regional peace and security” requires addressing “the full spectrum of Iran’s threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support for proxies”



🌏 Donald Trump’s memorandum of understanding tried to lull Iran into believing the US would no longer play dirty. However, it didn’t take long for Trump to resume issuing threats — just four days after the MoU was signed — followed by US missile strikes



🌏 The US now appears to be trying to encircle and isolate Iran ahead of a new phase of strikes. The Tehran Times has recently highlighted a ramp-up in US aerial supply operations in West Asia, suggesting preparations for a possible ground campaign



@geopolitics_prime