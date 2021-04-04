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Schumer 420 blaze it
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0 view • April 04, 2021
we're totally not supporting this out of nowhere just to get easy political points
if you ask yes i am pro weed legalization but i however don't like it when politicians who spent most of their term against such notion just jump for it legalized so they can get cheap political gain
if you ask yes i am pro weed legalization but i however don't like it when politicians who spent most of their term against such notion just jump for it legalized so they can get cheap political gain
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