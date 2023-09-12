Building Unity; Preparing For Battle | Counter Narrative Ep. 109

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Getting the Counter Narrative out there is never an easy task as we are up against a censorship regime that just won’t quit. We don’t have a George Soros to fund endless opposition and propaganda or essentially government-subsidized Big Pharma paying advertising to get the word out.
But we do have passionate patriots who recognize this is not only a financial battle but a spiritual battle we are in, and are making movements to deliver a much-needed counter punch.
Hear how you can get involved.
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