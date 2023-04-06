Create New Account
How to Suck at Life (But trick people into thinking you’re cool…) 🇺🇸 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
jroseland
Published a day ago |

I (mostly) suck at life! I’m naturally quite incompetent. I sometimes think that if I was born at a different point in history when there weren’t so many ways to hack the system, I would have been a miserable loser!I would have by this time in my life ended up homeless or worse dead and rotting in a ditch (or on some godforsaken bloody battlefield). Like a significant portion of the male population throughout history, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to procreate, I would have been a genetic dead end. Thank God we were born at this interesting time when there are so many shortcuts to the good life!


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1562-suck-at-life

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

