How to Suck at Life (But trick people into thinking you’re cool…) 🇺🇸 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

I (mostly) suck at life! I’m naturally quite incompetent. I sometimes think that if I was born at a different point in history when there weren’t so many ways to hack the system, I would have been a miserable loser!I would have by this time in my life ended up homeless or worse dead and rotting in a ditch (or on some godforsaken bloody battlefield). Like a significant portion of the male population throughout history, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to procreate, I would have been a genetic dead end. Thank God we were born at this interesting time when there are so many shortcuts to the good life!
From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
