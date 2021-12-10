We were warned that the advent of Global Communism would come if Our Lady of Fatima's conditions were not fulfilled. Sadly, it seems that her requests largely fell on deaf ears. Over 100 years later, we now find ourselves in the midst of a troubling time in history where our states seek to control every aspect of our lives under the auspices of a virus, that for most is nonlethal, or even more serious than a flu.



Nonetheless we now see the implementation of a very communistic measure -- the vaccine passport. When a government can control what you put into your body to this degree, we know that we are living under a communist-inspired regime. The only option now is that like-minded Christians get together and fight against this statist hell.



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FCV BRIGHTEON 23 48 - Fatima and Vaccine Passports