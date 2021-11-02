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Canadian Doctors Speak Out! There Is No Pandemic
WeedAndWrestling
WeedAndWrestling
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171 views • November 02, 2021
Canadian Doctors Speak Out

The CANADA HEALTH ALLIANCE is a non-profit collaboration of medical doctors, nurses and other healthcare practitioners from across Canada whose common goal is to protect freedom of choice and bodily autonomy through informed consent.

Their goal is to halt the misuse of power by politicized public health “experts” currently being conveyed through damaging COVID-19 public health policies that are destroying Canadian society and the health of Canadians.

Healthcare providers - join this Alliance
If you are a healthcare provider or health and wellness practitioner, we encourage you to sign up as we are now accepting new members.

Video + Transcript
These Canadian Doctors created their first video "Top Reasons Not to be Afraid of Covid", available below.

We were so impressed by the courage to do this, that we made a complete written transcript of this video, found under the video.

Reference Material
Here are all the references to support the claims in this video, available as a PDF for download.
https://standupcanada.solutions/canadian-doctors-speak
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pandemiccovid-19doctors speak out
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy