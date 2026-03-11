How I’ll Build $200,000 in Passive Income This Year

📹 Watch the Erika Taught Me podcast to level up your life: https://erikakullberg.com/watch-podcast

Today I’m talking ALL about PASSIVE INCOME. The what, the why, the how of passive income. First I’ll cover what passive income is, then I’ll talk about why I’m going to be revealing this on YouTube, followed by how I’ve set the goal of $200,000 of passive income and finally, how I’m actually going to create this $200,000 of passive income.

Passive income is a trendy topic--and for good reason. I believe in transparency, and I thought that by sharing my passive income goals and strategy up front with you, and bringing you along on the journey, you will hopefully get some benefit out of it too!

I’ll talk about the standard online passive income streams, such as passive income from affiliate marketing and passive income from youtube, but I’ll also go into a few other streams I’m going to build this year. My goal is that by seeing exactly the thinking process that goes behind this, you’ll get some ideas too and try to build at least 1 passive income stream this year! (which, if you watched my video at the beginning of the year on the financial goals you should have for 2020, I list as 1 of them!)

