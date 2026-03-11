BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How I’ll Build $200,000 in Passive Income This Year
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
122 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • Yesterday

📹 Watch the Erika Taught Me podcast to level up your life: https://erikakullberg.com/watch-podcast

💰Get Free Stocks: https://erikakullberg.com/webull

➡️ Download my Free Resources (Fine Print Hacks Guide, Passive Income Guide, Legal Guide, Net Worth Tracker): https://erikakullberg.com/get-free-downloads

EMAIL UPDATES FROM ME: https://erikakullberg.activehosted.com/f/7

Today I’m talking ALL about PASSIVE INCOME. The what, the why, the how of passive income. First I’ll cover what passive income is, then I’ll talk about why I’m going to be revealing this on YouTube, followed by how I’ve set the goal of $200,000 of passive income and finally, how I’m actually going to create this $200,000 of passive income.

Passive income is a trendy topic--and for good reason. I believe in transparency, and I thought that by sharing my passive income goals and strategy up front with you, and bringing you along on the journey, you will hopefully get some benefit out of it too!

I’ll talk about the standard online passive income streams, such as passive income from affiliate marketing and passive income from youtube, but I’ll also go into a few other streams I’m going to build this year. My goal is that by seeing exactly the thinking process that goes behind this, you’ll get some ideas too and try to build at least 1 passive income stream this year! (which, if you watched my video at the beginning of the year on the financial goals you should have for 2020, I list as 1 of them!)

📖 Read more about this topic:

12 Passive Income Ideas - https://erika.com/side-hustle/passive-income-ideas/

Understanding Passive Income vs. Earned Income - https://erika.com/side-hustle/passive-income-vs-earned-income/

📌Join 4 million followers on Instagram to see my other money videos: https://www.instagram.com/erikankullberg

NOTE: This description contains some affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a minimal commission if you click through and use these links (at no additional cost to you).

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.

Keywords
moneywealthfinancespassive incomeerika kullberg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. secures $100 million in Venezuelan gold as tensions simmer over drug war and resource control

U.S. secures $100 million in Venezuelan gold as tensions simmer over drug war and resource control

Patrick Lewis
Iran&#8217;s Strait of Hormuz closure threatens global energy markets, Russia&#8217;s war funds and China&#8217;s oil supply

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz closure threatens global energy markets, Russia’s war funds and China’s oil supply

Belle Carter
Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Mike Adams
The Strait of Hormuz Isn&#8217;t Open Until Iran Says It&#8217;s Open

The Strait of Hormuz Isn’t Open Until Iran Says It’s Open

Mike Adams
A record $93 billion surge: Watchdog exposes Pentagon&#8217;s fiscal year-end spending spree

A record $93 billion surge: Watchdog exposes Pentagon’s fiscal year-end spending spree

Willow Tohi
Petrodollar Apocalypse: How the greenback&#8217;s death spiral will trigger WWIII

Petrodollar Apocalypse: How the greenback’s death spiral will trigger WWIII

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy