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COVID vaccines Part 2: Suppression of best available science & criminal fraud – the lethal strategy of COVID vaccine pushers
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78 views • June 22, 2021
In this lecture I present many lines of evidence showing that the world’s governments and health authorities are engaging in blatant deception and data manipulation in order to perpetrate the fiction that experimental COVID gene-therapy injections are both safe and effective. The most disturbing aspect of this deliberated fraud is the active, unscientific, aggressive and completely unethical suppression of legitimate efforts by concerned physicians and other individuals to report and document alarming COVID vaccine safety signals. This utterly reprehensible action has created the illusion among the general public that these novel vaccines – which have been associated with more deaths than any other vaccine in the medical history – are safe and that everyone should get them as soon as possible.
And that being the case, I further show that the politicians along with the medical establishment and the vaccine manufacturers are guilty of crimes against humanity, because they are coercing and deceiving people to receive vaccines which produce a scientifically proven bio-toxin – the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein – which on its own is able to damage almost every organ system in the human body, especially the cardiovascular.
Link to Pfizer’s confidential pharmacokinetic or bio-distribution COVID vaccine study:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/images/pdfs/Pfizer-bio-distribution-confidential-document-translated-to-english.pdf
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the true God and Saviour.
And that being the case, I further show that the politicians along with the medical establishment and the vaccine manufacturers are guilty of crimes against humanity, because they are coercing and deceiving people to receive vaccines which produce a scientifically proven bio-toxin – the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein – which on its own is able to damage almost every organ system in the human body, especially the cardiovascular.
Link to Pfizer’s confidential pharmacokinetic or bio-distribution COVID vaccine study:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/images/pdfs/Pfizer-bio-distribution-confidential-document-translated-to-english.pdf
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the true God and Saviour.
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