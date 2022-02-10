© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Silver Mist" - DAYS OF DARKNESS, THE SKY & EVIL WITHOUT A BODY
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
374 views • February 10, 2022
#PROPHECY #SUPERNATURAL #ENDTIMES
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Dream of the sky breaking and evil without a body coming through it. There is wickedness in high places that doesn't need a physical form, older than the human societies we've formed, and it will steal the souls of those who reject God. The sky is not how it appears- it is a hard glass that will shatter and admit VERY MANY TYPES OF END TIMES CREATURES. Sin is a reproach to all people but the righteous shall shelter under the BLOOD of the Lord Jesus Christ. These are the true revelations of the Lord, so take heed and build up your faith in the word of God. Amen.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/10/the-silver-mist-november-9-2020/
MASTER'S VOICE LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ALIENS ARRIVING: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
STRANGE SKIES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/04/desolations-are-determined-pt-6-strange-fire-june-30-2019/
DARKNESS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/22/hearing-the-voice-of-god-pt-2-september-19-2020/
DARKNESS PROPHECY 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/20/the-plagues-of-egypt-january-18-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
---------------------------------------------------------------
All prophecies mentioned are linked in description box. Scriptures to look at: Exodus 10:22, Amos 8:9, Amos 5:18, Job 3:9, Psalm 91:6, 2 Peter 2:4, Matthew 22:13, Psalm 91:5, Matthew 16:2, Joel 2:30-31, Matthew 24:29, Isaiah 13:10. Scripture backs up and proves what these prophecies say. This is not "new truth"- it is only God e-x-p-a-n-d-i-n-g what has been written from long ago, that we may know and understand what is ahead. When we strengthen ourselves in the Lord (1 Sam. 30:6; Hebrews 12:12- 13, Ephesians 6:10), we will be more and more able to listen without terror and with understanding. It is our work to learn how to grow in faith despite the fact of the end times. The end times are already written, they will come no matter what, so the issue is preparedness of the human soul and spirit against what God calls "the evil day". Thank you for reading. 🌺
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Dream of the sky breaking and evil without a body coming through it. There is wickedness in high places that doesn't need a physical form, older than the human societies we've formed, and it will steal the souls of those who reject God. The sky is not how it appears- it is a hard glass that will shatter and admit VERY MANY TYPES OF END TIMES CREATURES. Sin is a reproach to all people but the righteous shall shelter under the BLOOD of the Lord Jesus Christ. These are the true revelations of the Lord, so take heed and build up your faith in the word of God. Amen.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/10/the-silver-mist-november-9-2020/
MASTER'S VOICE LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ALIENS ARRIVING: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
STRANGE SKIES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/04/desolations-are-determined-pt-6-strange-fire-june-30-2019/
DARKNESS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/22/hearing-the-voice-of-god-pt-2-september-19-2020/
DARKNESS PROPHECY 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/20/the-plagues-of-egypt-january-18-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
---------------------------------------------------------------
All prophecies mentioned are linked in description box. Scriptures to look at: Exodus 10:22, Amos 8:9, Amos 5:18, Job 3:9, Psalm 91:6, 2 Peter 2:4, Matthew 22:13, Psalm 91:5, Matthew 16:2, Joel 2:30-31, Matthew 24:29, Isaiah 13:10. Scripture backs up and proves what these prophecies say. This is not "new truth"- it is only God e-x-p-a-n-d-i-n-g what has been written from long ago, that we may know and understand what is ahead. When we strengthen ourselves in the Lord (1 Sam. 30:6; Hebrews 12:12- 13, Ephesians 6:10), we will be more and more able to listen without terror and with understanding. It is our work to learn how to grow in faith despite the fact of the end times. The end times are already written, they will come no matter what, so the issue is preparedness of the human soul and spirit against what God calls "the evil day". Thank you for reading. 🌺
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.