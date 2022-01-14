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Savid Javid: "If you look at the 17,000 covid positive patients in our hospitals this… could have been prevented had those… unvaccinated… had actually bothered"
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121 views • January 14, 2022
Savid Javid: "If you look at the 17,000 covid positive patients in our hospitals this… could have been prevented had those… unvaccinated… had actually bothered"
Fact checked by Jamie Jenkins on Twitter with their own data, revealing in fact:
44-51% in hospital with Covid not for it and 58% admissions are vaccinated
Check out his page if you're still present on the site, smashing it he is.
Fact checked by Jamie Jenkins on Twitter with their own data, revealing in fact:
44-51% in hospital with Covid not for it and 58% admissions are vaccinated
Check out his page if you're still present on the site, smashing it he is.
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