Findik was left in a park, weak and sick, lying in a cardboard box

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Pitiful Animal
July 2, 2023
Findik was left in an area near the park
It was early in the morning, was still cold and there was not a single person passing by
Only Findik was weak and sick in a carton box
Just after 8 a.m., a kind man found Findik
But Findik's condition was so bad that he brought her to us.
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spk4nklSl1M