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Something For The Pain - Stop Human Trafficking Now!
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1 view • January 11, 2021
Music Video Focusing on the Worldwide problem of Human Trafficking. Featuring The 45th President of The United States who during his first term as POTUS signed an EO to eradicate this scourge on humanity. Song written by Joanne Louise Griffiths
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