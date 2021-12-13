The Cargo Ship Backlog: Far Worse Than Reported - Supply Chain Nightmare

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The Supply Chain Nightmare is far from over. There are so many cargo ships out there waiting to enter the Port of Los Angeles. This is an update to show you that this problem has not been solved and it’s only getting worse.
#CargoShips #SupplyChain #Inflation #iAllegedly #PortofLA
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