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3/10/2021 -- Wild week of seismic unrest -- Earthquake watch going for 2-3 more days = BE PREPARED
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40 views • March 10, 2021
Remember the motto .. "don't be scared, be prepared"
Have an earthquake plan... you can even start here with some ideas https://ready.gov
Much love, and be safe, only a few more days to go in this weeks forecast warned locations. To see the full weekly forecast check here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Abzo3...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Have an earthquake plan... you can even start here with some ideas https://ready.gov
Much love, and be safe, only a few more days to go in this weeks forecast warned locations. To see the full weekly forecast check here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Abzo3...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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