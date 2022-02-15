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Archbishop Viganò's IMPORTANT MESSAGE To Canadian Truckers (MIRRORED)
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2020 views • February 15, 2022
Archbishop Viganò's IMPORTANT MESSAGE To Canadian Truckers (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel INSPIRED at:-
https://youtu.be/FXXM_BH4b7Y
Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016. Archbishop Viganò has spoken out against The Great Reset and the Globalist Agenda 2030 publicly many times. He now gives his full support to the Canadian truckers and the worldwide Freedom movement.
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DROP OFF LOCATIONS FOR FOOD, FUEL, MONEY ETC. IN OTTAWA:
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👉🏽 1500 Bronson Ave
▹ Info & Support Links:
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👉🏽 https://t.me/convoytoottawa2022
Please find all INSPIRED links here
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▹ We are Kristin & Jean Nolan, the founders of the Inspired Channel. This is a place to inspire each other, to learn, to expand and to become the best version of yourself. We love that you are here 🙌🏽
▹ Please feel free to send a contribution, it's received with great GRATITUDE https://bit.ly/2PTbJjt
#FreedomTruckers #ConvoyToOttawa2022 #InspiredChannel
Mirrored from You Tube channel INSPIRED at:-
https://youtu.be/FXXM_BH4b7Y
Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016. Archbishop Viganò has spoken out against The Great Reset and the Globalist Agenda 2030 publicly many times. He now gives his full support to the Canadian truckers and the worldwide Freedom movement.
HOW TO DONATE:
👉🏽 https://givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
You can send donations directly via e-transfer to this email address
👉🏽 [email protected]
▹ If you are looking for other ways to donate please get in touch with Tim Coderre 👉🏽 (705) 256-9253 (You can let him know the INSPRIED Channel sent you)
DROP OFF LOCATIONS FOR FOOD, FUEL, MONEY ETC. IN OTTAWA:
👉🏽 300 Coventry Rd
👉🏽 1500 Bronson Ave
▹ Info & Support Links:
👉🏽 https://canada-unity.com/bearhug/
👉🏽 https://t.me/convoytoottawa2022
Please find all INSPIRED links here
https://linktr.ee/OfficialInspired
▹ We are Kristin & Jean Nolan, the founders of the Inspired Channel. This is a place to inspire each other, to learn, to expand and to become the best version of yourself. We love that you are here 🙌🏽
▹ Please feel free to send a contribution, it's received with great GRATITUDE https://bit.ly/2PTbJjt
#FreedomTruckers #ConvoyToOttawa2022 #InspiredChannel
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