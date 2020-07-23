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This woman built like a vanilla ice cream cone that's starting to melt
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74 views • July 23, 2020
The complaint was almost caught in the crossfire.. When a cop tells you to step away from the investigation it’s for a reason.
The whole time I was looking at the bandana thinking to myself it's a gun under there. Nobody wears a bandana like that in that area. Dead giveaway 🤦🏾♂️
The whole time I was looking at the bandana thinking to myself it's a gun under there. Nobody wears a bandana like that in that area. Dead giveaway 🤦🏾♂️
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