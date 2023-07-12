https://gettr.com/post/p2lsgca648d
07.10 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
The international communist movement headed by the CCP is to turn all countries into communist countries. A debate about the values of the communist state also took place in American courtrooms.
中共为首的国际共产主义运动就是要将所有国家变成共产主义国家。美国的法庭上也出现了关于共产主义国家价值观的辩论。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @jeremyherrell
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.