RITTER'S RANT #74 BLAME PUTIN (clip)

When it comes to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, many in the West seek to blame Putin for their own collective moral failings.

💥 ‘Blame Putin? No. Look in the mirror. Blame ourselves’ — Ritter torches Western Epstein hysteria

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter slammed Western media’s latest coping ritual — trying to pin the Epstein horror on Russia .

Ritter says Western elites are staring straight at documented depravity — and still looking for a foreign scapegoat instead of accountability.

💬 “There is a sickness here that is eroding our effectiveness as a society,” he said, arguing the Epstein scandal is not an anomaly but a symptom of a broader MORAL COLLAPSE in the West.

While Western outlets mock Russia for talking about family values and warning about Satanism, Ritter says the reality is now impossible to ignore:

💬 “It isn’t that Vladimir Putin was facilitating these practices here in the West… he was WARNING about them.”





video and description @geopolitics_prime