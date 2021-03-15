Did the COVID Vaccine Jab 'Knockout' Marvelous Marvin Hagler Because He Just Passed Away 'Unexpectedly'?

If Marvelous Marvin Hagler really did die from the COVID19 vaccine - which 'brand' was it? There is a mysterious fog surrounding the 'unexpected' and shocking death of boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler who was reported to have died suddenly on Saturday March 13th. His old nemesis and friend in retirement stated on his Instagram account on Saturday that Hagler was in Intensive Care suffering from side effects due to his vaccination for COVID 19 and needed the public's prayers. This went viral of course on line and elsewhere as the question of vaccine safety raises it's head again and again. The media are not reporting on this nor is anyone admitting whether or not Hagler had been jabbed and of course no one is mentioning what the vaccine was that Hagler received - if any.Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app