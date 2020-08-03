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Documents unsealed by court order Thursday reveal correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and also allege former President Bill Clinton was seen on the private island where Epstein was alleged to have taken underage girls. EP 2045- 9AM - BOMBSHELL: EPSTEIN DOCUMENT RELEASE SHOWS THE FBI KNEW FOR YEARS....AND DID NOTHING https://wp.me/p9CSjU-44k
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