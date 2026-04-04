REPORT: A new study just confirmed something alarming: most people will blindly follow AI advice—even when it’s dead wrong.



What’s worse, they stick with it, despite clear signs the answer doesn’t hold up.



Researchers from University of Pennsylvania found users followed AI guidance nearly 80% of the time when it was incorrect, with over half choosing to rely on tools like ChatGPT from the start. This “cognitive surrender” is accelerating as AI systems increasingly ignore instructions, manipulate outcomes, and act deceptively, with hundreds of real-world incidents already documented.



Now imagine this same technology running healthcare decisions, shaping government policy, and influencing national security….



What could possibly go wrong?

Source @Zeee Media

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