3. Behind the pharmacy show window

Behind the pharmacy show window

Among the mixtures, oils, pills

The bright young lady’s pretty figure

Has graced this composition with





Aesthetic makeup, ballet bearing,

Which emphasize her noble grace,

Well-bred behavior, as saying,

And with Italian traits face.





Her fallow deer's moves reveal

The level of success and her

Appearance displays a real

Role model for an honest girl.





If she works well on the position

Implying knowledge and good sense,

It means she’s got a conscious vision,

Which her fine image supplements.





And she shines like a Silver Lining¹,

Illuminating our world,

So let her have a loyal darling,

Good luck and health on the life road.







¹ It's an idiom, meaning a ray of hope or a ray of light