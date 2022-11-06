3. Behind the pharmacy show window

Behind the pharmacy show window
Among the mixtures, oils, pills
The bright young lady’s pretty figure
Has graced this composition with
Aesthetic makeup, ballet bearing,
Which emphasize her noble grace,
Well-bred behavior, as saying,
And with Italian traits face.
Her fallow deer's moves reveal
The level of success and her
Appearance displays a real
Role model for an honest girl.
If she works well on the position
Implying knowledge and good sense,
It means she’s got a conscious vision,
Which her fine image supplements.
And she shines like a Silver Lining¹,
Illuminating our world,
So let her have a loyal darling,
Good luck and health on the life road.
¹ It's an idiom, meaning a ray of hope or a ray of light
