Will the High Court Overturn Obergefell? - Daniel Schmid - Freedom Alive® Ep158

In 2015, former Rowan County Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis was the first victim of the Obergefell so-called “marriage” opinion. Kim went to prison for six days for refusing to issue any marriage licenses while waiting for a religious accommodation. And that’s just the beginning. Now Kim is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take her case. Liberty Counsel represents Kim Davis and Associate Vice President of Legal Affairs Daniel Schmid joins this episode to discuss the implications if the High Court takes it.

