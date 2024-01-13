The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With King James

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Names matter Warriors Of Light. What you are called and what you call others has a spirit attached to it. Think about that this weekend and we rock with the best.





What’s In a Name?

From Intouch Ministries

Sometimes our failures testify to God’s never-ending faithfulness.

Genesis 21:6-7

The Lord heard Sarah’s skeptical laughter a year earlier when He promised her husband Abraham that they would have a child. Believing such a thing must have seemed to her like too much of a stretch. But then, this elderly woman’s uncertainty was turned into joy with the miraculous birth of her son. The baby was given the name Isaac, just as God had instructed Abraham in Genesis 17:19.





King James: Madison Line Launch Party Uncut

Su Smith

