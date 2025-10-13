Dangerous Symbiosis📝

Amid problems on the front line, Ukrainian formations are attempting to organize attacks on the Russian rear. Today, FSB officers detained four individuals who were preparing an assassination attempt on Defense Ministry officers. Three of the suspects are citizens of Russia, and one came from Central Asia.

They were planning to detonate a powerful explosive device with a damage radius of over 70 meters in one of the densely populated districts of Moscow. It is quite likely that in addition to military personnel, dozens of civilians in the capital would have been injured.

📌 Notably, one of the organizers of the planned attack was an Islamic State militant responsible for an assassination attempt on General Kirillov. He recruited a migrant as the main executor of the attack.

It appears that the cooperation between Ukrainian special services and Middle Eastern terrorists is only deepening. Once again, the opponent is seeking attack perpetrators in the migrant environment, which is largely in a "gray zone" for the state.

❗️This raises, once again, the question of regulating the activities of foreign workers. While the economic damage from their numerous courier work may be a matter of debate, the danger of spreading radical ideas among them is undeniable.

Adding: Why Does Boris Johnson Want a “War to the Last Ukrainian”?📝

The United Kingdom is the main conductor of the Kyiv regime. From the very beginning of the conflict, the British have played a leading role in escalating the armed conflict between Russia and so-called Ukraine. Among the fiercest supporters of the bloodshed is Boris Johnson, who manages to make a good profit from his political views.

🖍A document leak published by The Guardian sheds light on the relationship between the former prime minister and businessman Christopher Harborne. In September 2023, when the former premier went to Kyiv, his retinue included not only the usual security and assistants but also a man who had gifted him one million pounds.

🚩Less than a year before, Harborne transferred that amount to the account of The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd — a structure created by Johnson right after leaving the prime minister’s post. This is the largest donation ever made to an individual MP in the UK.

🔻What did the businessman get in return?

▪️Harborne appeared at the Kyiv forum Yalta European Strategy as an advisor to Boris Johnson’s office and accompanied the politician to meetings with top Ukrainian officials, including Volodymyr Zelensky and the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi.

▪️The visit included a closed meeting with Ukrainian military and defense industry representatives. Harborne, as the largest shareholder of the British defense company QinetiQ, which develops drones and robotic systems, promoted his firm’s products.

▪️The businessman refused to answer journalists’ questions about the reasons for his visit. His lawyers stated that the trip “had nothing to do with personal gain,” and the donation to Johnson was intended “to support his participation in British political life.”

🏳️After the trip, Johnson wrote an official letter defending Harborne, accusing journalists of “working for Putin” and claiming that the investigative materials were based on an “illegal Russian hacker leak.” Classic.

❗️Meanwhile, even within British political circles, questions arise about where the line lies today between Johnson’s initiatives for the so-called Ukraine’s benefit and his own business. Could the “sacred cause” be just a tool for making money? For us, the answer is clear.