Bombshell: Scientist Surrenders Videos of PLA Labs Making Virus

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In the May 26, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo revealed that a scientist fellow fighter was cooperating with European intelligence agencies to surrender all the video records of PLA lab(s) making the CCP virus. This person also has solid evidence that no high rank CCP officials had been vaccinated, and he also suspected that many US officials were not vaccinated either.