When a person is overwhelmed with sudden negative memories of unpleasant situations from the past, he looks for a way to get rid of such memories. These experiences break into a person's peaceful life through intrusive thoughts, bad states, and nightmares. Specialists have a firm belief that these memories must be ignored, that they must necessarily be worked through. But do visualization techniques such as "container", "TV set" and others work? Why, even after people visit psychologists, their situation is resolved only temporarily, their health worsens, and their psyche becomes disbalanced? How does consciousness work, and what should one do? How to forget the past? How to cope with stress and let go of resentment? How to understand and to forgive? This is discussed in the video "How to Forget the Past" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov. Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

