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Crowds jump to House Of Pain for first time in 651 days, Faith In Humanity Restored
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130 views • September 09, 2021
https://youtu.be/zpTWIdEqVXE
Watch the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium when the speakers blared ‘Jump Around’ by House of Pain for the first time in 651 days.
Watch the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium when the speakers blared ‘Jump Around’ by House of Pain for the first time in 651 days.
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